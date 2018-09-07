Dining Scores for Sept. 7

The Mecklenburg County inspected these restaurants Aug. 24 to 30:

Lowest Scores

• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 90

Violations include: Person in charge didn’t demonstrate certification; employee handled soiled equipment then handled clean equipment without washing their hands; raw shrimp stored over pork in prep refrigerator; two utensils and container stored as clean but soiled with food debris; and chicken prepared from yesterday wasn’t date marked.

28209

• Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 95

• Hungry Howies Pizza, 3609 South Blvd. – 95.5

• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 96

• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 97.5

28210

• Hilton garden Inn Homewood Suites Cafe, 4808 Sharon Road – 97

• Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 96.5

• Panda Express, 101 Seneca Place – 98

28211

• The Breakfast Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93.5

• Jimmy John’s, 4717 Sharon Road – 98

• Nordstrom’s E-Bar, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5

• Subway, 3039 South Blvd. – 96

28226

• Harris Teeter (melon bar), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

28270

• Chin Cin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 96.5

28277

• B Good Stonecrest, 7926 Rea Road – 96.5

• Firebirds, 7716 Rea Road – 94

• Harris Teeter (market/seafood), 11516 Providence Road – 96

• Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 8410 Rea Road – 95.5

• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 98

• Metlife Cafe, 11225 N. Community House Road – 96

• Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 94.5

• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 95.5

• Starbucks Coffee, 11510 Waverly Center Drive – 99.5

• Subway, 13855 Conlan Circle – 93.5

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 9848 Rea Road – 93.5