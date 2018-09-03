Amélie’s autumn menu packs pumpkin, pecans

CHARLOTTE – Amélie’s French Bakery and Café has launched its autumn menu, featuring more than 30 items with ingredients like apple, clove, pumpkin, pistachio and spiced cherry.

“Some of our favorite recipes and menu creations are made in our kitchen during the autumn season,” Executive Director Mary Jayne Wilson said. “Fall spices and ingredients have a wonderful aroma when baking and they pair lovely together.”

A few new flavors and offerings from the Amélie’s autumn menu include:

• French Macarons: Caramel apple and pistachio brittle.

• Tea Cakes: Caramel apple, spiced pumpkin and candied pecan.

• Sweet Potato Pecan Danish: Classic Danish filled with sweet potato and candied pecans.

• Spiced Pumpkin + Cream Cheese Entremet: Pumpkin cream cheese mousse, caramel center, with a spiced jaconde streusel base masked with candied pecans.

• Pistachio Brittle Café Crème: Pistachio cardamom simple syrup, espresso and milk, topped with pistachio brittle pieces.

Some customer favorites are returning to the autumn menu:

• French Macarons: Pumpkin pecan praline, s’mores and brown butter pecan.

• Spiced Cherry Turnover: Puff pastry filled with spiced cherry marmalade.

• Roasted Root Vegetable + Gouda Tartine: Smoked gouda spread, topped with roasted root vegetables.

• Tomato Crab Bisque (gluten-free): Tomato base, eggs, capers, crab, pimento peppers, milk and cheddar cheese.

• Salted Caramel Apple Cider: Cinnamon clove syrup, apple juice and whipped cream, topped with caramel sauce and sea salt.

Amélie’s has also launched a Spiced Pumpkin Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich to go with its Salted Caramel Brownie option.

The menu is available through the end of November at all locations, including NoDa, Uptown, Carmel Commons and Park Road. Seasonal mimosas are available at Uptown, Carmel Commons and Park Road.

Visit www.ameliesfrenchbakery.com for details.