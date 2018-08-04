Hotel presents Domaine Chandon Sparkling Wine pairings

CHARLOTTE – Brian Fairleigh, Domaine Chandon’s winery brand and wine education manager, will host a special event that pairs wine and hors d’oeuvres at The Ballantyne.

Guests will taste Domaine Chandon Brut, Rose, Etoile Brut, Etoile Rose and Sweet Star, each paired with Executive Chef Garrett Merck’s small-plate creations.

The event takes place 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. It costs is $49 (plus tax and tip). Featured wines will be available for purchase at below-retail pricing.

Reservations are required by calling 704-248-4100.