Discover Place locations announce fall hours

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place is preparing for the new academic year with its return to fall operating schedule.

All Discovery Place museums will be open Sept. 3 for Labor Day and will be closed Sept. 4 to 7 for annual staff training.

Fall operating hours begin Sept. 8.

Discovery Place Science hours include Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Discovery Place Science will be closed Sept. 20 for the museum’s annual One Night Wonder celebration.

Discovery Place Nature hours include Tuesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.