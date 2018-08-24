Dining Scores for Aug. 24

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Aug. 10 to 16:
Lowest score:
• Circle K, 1308 Sharon Road W. – 90
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; sink in self-service area didn’t have paper towels; ham, turkey and roast beef sandwiches were stored in coold holding display storage above 45 degrees; umbrella cheese with meatball chunks date marked for May 27; and wet wiping clothes on drain board were near clean dishes.
• McDonald’s, 9710 Rea Road – 91.5
Violations include: Employees turned off faucet with bare hands after washing; front hand-washing sink behind counter didn’t have disposable towels; open bag of onion ring stored with open package of raw chicken in freezer; ice machine accumulated soil inside door; cleaning tablets stored over Splenda at prep area; and several soiled towels stored on floor near warewashing area.
28209
• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 99
• Smashburger, 4444 Park Road – 98
• Starbucks, 4425 Park Road – 99
• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 97
• Wendy’s, 4335 Park Road – 93.5
28210
• Corkbuzz Charlotte, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 93.5
• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 97.5
28211
• American Gril Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Arthur’s SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Road – 94
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4020 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Circle K, 4500 Randolph Road – 94.5
• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 99
• Marathi Tadka, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Maryland Crab & Co., 3500 Latrobe Drive – 94
• Momo Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Phil’s Deli, 4223 Providence Road – 94.5
• Value Mart (Krispy Krunchy Chicken), 1116 McAlway Road – 95
• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 93.5
28226
• 7-Eleven, 5701 Providence Road – 94.5
• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Greco Fresh Grille Colony, 7731 Colony Road – 96
• J Cafe, 5007 Providence Road – 96
• McAlister Deli, 4130 Carmel Road – 93
28270
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road North – 96.5
• Five Guys, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98
• Sardis Oaks, 5151 Sardis Road – 95.5
• Steak N. Shake, 1926 Sardis Road North – 95
28277
• Genghis Grill, 11324 N. Community House Road – 95
• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 96.5
