Dining Scores for Aug. 24

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Aug. 10 to 16:

Lowest score:

• Circle K, 1308 Sharon Road W. – 90

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; sink in self-service area didn’t have paper towels; ham, turkey and roast beef sandwiches were stored in coold holding display storage above 45 degrees; umbrella cheese with meatball chunks date marked for May 27; and wet wiping clothes on drain board were near clean dishes.

• McDonald’s, 9710 Rea Road – 91.5

Violations include: Employees turned off faucet with bare hands after washing; front hand-washing sink behind counter didn’t have disposable towels; open bag of onion ring stored with open package of raw chicken in freezer; ice machine accumulated soil inside door; cleaning tablets stored over Splenda at prep area; and several soiled towels stored on floor near warewashing area.

28209

• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 99

• Smashburger, 4444 Park Road – 98

• Starbucks, 4425 Park Road – 99

• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 97

• Wendy’s, 4335 Park Road – 93.5

28210

• Corkbuzz Charlotte, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 93.5

• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 97.5

28211

• American Gril Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5

• Arthur’s SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Road – 94

• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4020 Sharon Road – 96.5

• Circle K, 4500 Randolph Road – 94.5

• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 99

• Marathi Tadka, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• Maryland Crab & Co., 3500 Latrobe Drive – 94

• Momo Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

• Phil’s Deli, 4223 Providence Road – 94.5

• Value Mart (Krispy Krunchy Chicken), 1116 McAlway Road – 95

• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 93.5

28226

• 7-Eleven, 5701 Providence Road – 94.5

• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94

• Greco Fresh Grille Colony, 7731 Colony Road – 96

• J Cafe, 5007 Providence Road – 96

• McAlister Deli, 4130 Carmel Road – 93

28270

• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road North – 96.5

• Five Guys, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98

• Sardis Oaks, 5151 Sardis Road – 95.5

• Steak N. Shake, 1926 Sardis Road North – 95

28277

• Genghis Grill, 11324 N. Community House Road – 95

• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 96.5