Charlotte Fashion Week prepares for runway

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Fashion Week will feature more than 800 models, 50 designers, and 10 boutiques Sept. 25 to 29 in runway shows, interactive entertainment and chic after-parties.

The schedule is as follows:

• Sept. 25: VIP Kick-Off Event at The VUE, 215 N. Pine St. (invitation only).

• Sept. 26: Public Kick-Off Event at Nordstorms Southpark, 4400 Sharon Road. 6:30 pm.

• Sept. 27: Designer, Timeless Fashion Runway and Boutique Runway Evening at Cambria by Marva, 4120 Turtle Creek Lane. 8 p.m.

• Sept. 28: Emerging and Recyclable Designer Runway at Cambria by Marva, 4120 Turtle Creek Lane. 8 p.m.

• Sept. 29: Teenager and Kid’s Show at Cambria by Marva, 4120 Turtle Creek Lane. Noon.

• Sept. 29: Fashion Meets Art (An evening of art, entertainment and fashion runway) at Cambria by Marva, 4120 Turtle Creek Lane. 8 p.m.

Charlotte Seen produces high-end fashion shows, galas and charity events. Each year, it hosts four major events: Passport for Fashion, Charlotte Fashion Week, The Seen Ball and The Fashion Seen Ball.

Visit www.charlotteseen.com or www.Char lotteFashionWeek.com for a full schedule and to buy tickets.