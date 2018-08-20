Carolina Renaissance Festival recruits at job fairs

HUNTERSVILLE – The Carolina Renaissance Festival is holding job fairs for the region’s largest costume party.

The festival hires 350 seasonal employees annually. They’ll hawk turkey legs and ale, sell tickets and greet guests.

Job fairs take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 at the fairgrounds, located at 16445 Poplar Tent Road. Job hunters can apply online at www.RenFestInfo.com.

Applicants should be prepared to produce documents showing they are able to work in the U.S., if hired. Resumes are not required for most positions. Direct questions to crfjobs@renfestinfo.com.

The festival takes place Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 29 through Nov. 18.