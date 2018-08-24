You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Calendar for Aug. 24

Calendar for Aug. 24

Aug. 24

Outdoor Music

Front Country and Elonzo Wesley perform at Charlotte’s Live on the Green series at Romare Bearden Park. Visit www.uptowncharlotteparks.com/first-ward-park/ for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 300 S. Church St.

Outdoor Music

Aerial View performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenadeonprovi dence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

The Mantras perform at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Aug. 24-25

Outdoor Music

Greg Lilley performs at Stonecrest at Piper Glen’s Music at the Fountain. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road

Aug. 25

Author Event

Kim Wilson discusses her latest book, “Ollie the Owllama,” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Outdoor Music

Stepside Deluxe performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenade onprovidence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

Circus No. 9 performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Movie Night

Charlotte screens “E.T.” as part of Movie Night in Midwood Park. Visit www.plazamidwood.org for details.

8 to 10:30 p.m.; 2100 Wilhelmina Ave.

Aug. 26

Park Concert

Jeff Brown performs at Charlotte’s Picnic in the Park series at Fourth Ward Park. Visit www.uptowncharlotte parks.com/fourth-ward-park/ for details.

4 to 6 p.m.; 301 N. Poplar St.

Aug. 28

Author Event

Cara Sue Achterberg talks about her latest book “Another Good Dog” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.;  4139 Park Road

Aug. 29

Author Event

Malia Kline talks about her latest book “Sisterly Shove” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.;  4139 Park Road

Aug. 30

Summer Concerts

Fantasy performs at Fort Mill’s Summer Concert Series at Anne Spring Close Greenway.  Visit www.ascgreenway.org for details.

6:30 p.m.;  104 Adventure Road, Fort Mill

Outdoor Concert

San Geronimo performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Aug. 31

Outdoor Music

The Inlaws Band performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenade onprovidence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

The Scott Moss Band performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Outdoor Music

Dukes & Smith performs at Stonecrest at Piper Glen’s Music at the Fountain. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road

Sept. 1

Outdoor Music

Aerial View performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenadeonprovi dence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

AJ Ghent performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Sept. 6

Outdoor Concert

Mo Lowda & The Humble perform at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Sept. 7

Outdoor Music

Caution! Blind Driver performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.prom enadeonprovidence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

Sol Driven Train performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Sept. 7-8

Outdoor Music

Leslie & Friends performs at Stonecrest at Piper Glen’s Music at the Fountain. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road

Sept. 8

Outdoor Music

Sonic Rewind performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenade onprovidence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

Sally & George performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Sept. 13

Outdoor Concert

Dan Hubbard performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Sept. 14

Outdoor Movie

Promenade at Providence screens “Wonder” as part of the Movies on the Green series. Visit www.promenadeon providence.com for details.

7 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road.

Outdoor Concert

Greyhounds performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

