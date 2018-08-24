Calendar for Aug. 24

Aug. 24

Outdoor Music

Front Country and Elonzo Wesley perform at Charlotte’s Live on the Green series at Romare Bearden Park. Visit www.uptowncharlotteparks.com/first-ward-park/ for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 300 S. Church St.

Outdoor Music

Aerial View performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenadeonprovi dence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

The Mantras perform at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Aug. 24-25

Outdoor Music

Greg Lilley performs at Stonecrest at Piper Glen’s Music at the Fountain. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road

Aug. 25

Author Event

Kim Wilson discusses her latest book, “Ollie the Owllama,” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Outdoor Music

Stepside Deluxe performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenade onprovidence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

Circus No. 9 performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Movie Night

Charlotte screens “E.T.” as part of Movie Night in Midwood Park. Visit www.plazamidwood.org for details.

8 to 10:30 p.m.; 2100 Wilhelmina Ave.

Aug. 26

Park Concert

Jeff Brown performs at Charlotte’s Picnic in the Park series at Fourth Ward Park. Visit www.uptowncharlotte parks.com/fourth-ward-park/ for details.

4 to 6 p.m.; 301 N. Poplar St.

Aug. 28

Author Event

Cara Sue Achterberg talks about her latest book “Another Good Dog” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Aug. 29

Author Event

Malia Kline talks about her latest book “Sisterly Shove” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Aug. 30

Summer Concerts

Fantasy performs at Fort Mill’s Summer Concert Series at Anne Spring Close Greenway. Visit www.ascgreenway.org for details.

6:30 p.m.; 104 Adventure Road, Fort Mill

Outdoor Concert

San Geronimo performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Aug. 31

Outdoor Music

The Inlaws Band performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenade onprovidence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

The Scott Moss Band performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Outdoor Music

Dukes & Smith performs at Stonecrest at Piper Glen’s Music at the Fountain. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road

Sept. 1

Outdoor Music

Aerial View performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenadeonprovi dence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

AJ Ghent performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Sept. 6

Outdoor Concert

Mo Lowda & The Humble perform at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Sept. 7

Outdoor Music

Caution! Blind Driver performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.prom enadeonprovidence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

Sol Driven Train performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Sept. 7-8

Outdoor Music

Leslie & Friends performs at Stonecrest at Piper Glen’s Music at the Fountain. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road

Sept. 8

Outdoor Music

Sonic Rewind performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenade onprovidence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Outdoor Concert

Sally & George performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Sept. 13

Outdoor Concert

Dan Hubbard performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

Sept. 14

Outdoor Movie

Promenade at Providence screens “Wonder” as part of the Movies on the Green series. Visit www.promenadeon providence.com for details.

7 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road.

Outdoor Concert

Greyhounds performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.