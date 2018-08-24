Calendar for Aug. 24

Aug. 24
Outdoor Music
Front Country and Elonzo Wesley perform at Charlotte’s Live on the Green series at Romare Bearden Park. Visit www.uptowncharlotteparks.com/first-ward-park/ for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 300 S. Church St.
Outdoor Music
Aerial View performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenadeonprovi dence.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road
Outdoor Concert
The Mantras perform at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
Aug. 24-25
Outdoor Music
Greg Lilley performs at Stonecrest at Piper Glen’s Music at the Fountain. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road
Aug. 25
Author Event
Kim Wilson discusses her latest book, “Ollie the Owllama,” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road
Outdoor Music
Stepside Deluxe performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenade onprovidence.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road
Outdoor Concert
Circus No. 9 performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
Movie Night
Charlotte screens “E.T.” as part of Movie Night in Midwood Park. Visit www.plazamidwood.org for details.
8 to 10:30 p.m.; 2100 Wilhelmina Ave.
Aug. 26
Park Concert
Jeff Brown performs at Charlotte’s Picnic in the Park series at Fourth Ward Park. Visit www.uptowncharlotte parks.com/fourth-ward-park/ for details.
4 to 6 p.m.; 301 N. Poplar St.
Aug. 28
Author Event
Cara Sue Achterberg talks about her latest book “Another Good Dog” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.
7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road
Aug. 29
Author Event
Malia Kline talks about her latest book “Sisterly Shove” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.
7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road
Aug. 30
Summer Concerts
Fantasy performs at Fort Mill’s Summer Concert Series at Anne Spring Close Greenway. Visit www.ascgreenway.org for details.
6:30 p.m.; 104 Adventure Road, Fort Mill
Outdoor Concert
San Geronimo performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
Aug. 31
Outdoor Music
The Inlaws Band performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenade onprovidence.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road
Outdoor Concert
The Scott Moss Band performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
Aug. 31-Sept. 1
Outdoor Music
Dukes & Smith performs at Stonecrest at Piper Glen’s Music at the Fountain. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road
Sept. 1
Outdoor Music
Aerial View performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenadeonprovi dence.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road
Outdoor Concert
AJ Ghent performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
Sept. 6
Outdoor Concert
Mo Lowda & The Humble perform at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
Sept. 7
Outdoor Music
Caution! Blind Driver performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.prom enadeonprovidence.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road
Outdoor Concert
Sol Driven Train performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
Sept. 7-8
Outdoor Music
Leslie & Friends performs at Stonecrest at Piper Glen’s Music at the Fountain. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road
Sept. 8
Outdoor Music
Sonic Rewind performs at the Promenade at Providence’s Music on the Green series. Visit www.promenade onprovidence.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road
Outdoor Concert
Sally & George performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
Sept. 13
Outdoor Concert
Dan Hubbard performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
Sept. 14
Outdoor Movie
Promenade at Providence screens “Wonder” as part of the Movies on the Green series. Visit www.promenadeon providence.com for details.
7 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road.
Outdoor Concert
Greyhounds performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam series. Visit www.usnwc.org for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
