Summer bursts with flavor during Queen’s Feast

CHARLOTTE – Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer with 124 eateries in nine counties.

The promotion, which spans July 20 to 29, allows patrons to buy three-course dinners for $30 or $35, excluding tax or tip, at mid- to high-end restaurants.

Launched in July 2008 with 42 participating restaurants in Mecklenburg County, the semi-annual promotion is celebrating a decade of helping introduce or reintroduce residents and visitors to restaurants around the region.

“Since those intrepid 42 restaurants took the plunge with us to establish this successful promotion in 2008, we’ve tripled the number of participating restaurants, in a geographic footprint that now covers a 60-mile radius around Charlotte,” said Bruce Hensley, of Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “It’s a great testament to the increase in quality dining and the maturing palates of folks in the region.”

Several hotspots from the first Queen’s Feast are still participating, including Cafe Monte, Del Frisco’s, Fiamma, Gallery, Harper’s, Mickey & Mooch, Ruth’s Chris and Upstream.

The summer’s promotion boasts 10 first-time participants, including Bulla Gastrobar in SouthPark and Ted’s Montana Grill in Waverly. Comida has rejoined to show off its new Myers Park location, as has the revamped Primo Prime in Eastover.

Reservations are recommended to ensure seats. Go to www.charlotterestaurantweek.com to make reservations or look at menus during the promotion.

Participating restaurants

• Cotswold – Mezzanotte.

• Dilworth – 300 East, Bonterra Dining & Wine Room, Dolce Ristorante, Fiamma and Fran’s Filling Station.

• Eastover/Myers Park – Comida, Napa on Providence and Primo Prime.

• Matthews – Cafe 157 and Sante Restaurant

• Montford Park – Burton’s Grill & Bar.

• Quail Hollow – Ilios Noche.

• South Perimeter/Ballantyne/Pineville/Waverly – Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Gallery Restaurant, Global, Harper’s (Carolina Place), Mickey & Mooch (Arboretum), New South Kitchen & Bar, Pearlz Oyster Bar, The Porter’s House, Stone Mountain Grill, Ted’s Montana Grill, Via Roma and Vine American Kitchen.

• SouthPark/Foxcroft – BAKU, BRIO, Bulla Gastrobar, Café Monte, Corkbuzz Restaurant & Wine Bar, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Flagstones, Harper’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy, McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks, Oak Steakhouse, Paco’s Tacos & Tequila, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Toscana Ristorante Italiano, Upstream and Village Tavern.

• Union County – The Trail House