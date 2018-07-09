Reese Witherspoon’s book tour rolling through Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon will stop in Charlotte for an eight-city tour to support her debut book, “Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.”

During the Whiskey in a Teacup Tour, Witherspoon will share how she entertains, decorates her home and makes holidays special for her family.

The book goes on sale Sept. 18. She’ll speak at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 13 at www.BlumenthalArts.org.

“My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup,’” Witherspoon said. “We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, but we’re strong and fiery on the inside. I’m so excited to travel around the country and meet more strong women and share our stories.”

Witherspoon won an Academy Award for her portrayal in “Walk the Line.” She’s also starred in “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Legally Blonde” and “Election.”

In 2015, she launched Draper James, a retail brand with a focus on fashion, accessories and home décor inspired by the South. In 2016, she established Hello Sunshine, a media brand and content company dedicated to female authorship and storytelling across all platforms.