Gala puts spotlight on cardiac arrest

CHARLOTTE – The Omar Carter Foundation will host its Heart of Gold Community Outreach Weekend on July 20 and 21.

The foundation’s goals are to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest, CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators.

OCF will partner with Microsoft Store SouthPark to host Kids Awareness Day at SouthPark Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20. The free event includes video games provided by Microsoft, CPR education, exercise classes and giveaways.

The Heart of Gold Gala will be held 6 to 10 p.m. July 21 at the Wells Fargo Atrium, 301 S. Tryon St.

OCF will honor sudden cardiac arrest survivors, their families, and the continued mission of OCF to teach 1 million people bystander CPR. The gala will include a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner, live music and dancing. Guests will hear from S.C. State University Coach Murray Garvin, who witnessed his player, Ty Solomon, collapse during a game last year.

Tickets to the gala, sponsorship information and an opportunity to donate are available at https://omarcarterfoundation.org.