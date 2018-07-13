Dining Scores for July 13

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants June 29 to July 5:

Lowest Score

• Chuan Wang Fu Sushi & Asian Bistro, 8418 Park Road – 90

Violations include: Person in charge didn’t present employee health policy agreement during inspection; hand-washing sink didn’t have paper towels; unwashed box of avocados and other produce stored directly over raw chicken and prepped produce in walk-in cooler; mold buildup along interior chute of ice machine; raw eggs, raw beef and bean sprouts weren’t held cold enough; opened container of tofu, egg rolls and sushi lacked date marks; and menus needed consumer advisory for animal foods served raw or under-cooked.

28209

• Anh Dao Market, 4325 South Blvd. – 96.5

• Smoothie King, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 98

• Southpark Grill, 4300 Congress St. – 96.5

28210

• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 93

• Freshii, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 98

• Harris Teeter (seafood & market), 8538 Park Road – 98

• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 95

• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 96

• New Tin Tin Buffet, 10215 Park Road – 90.5

• Park 51 Cafe, 10703 Park Road – 96

• Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 92

28211

• McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood, 4335 Barclay Downs Drive – 96

• The Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 94.5

28226

• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5

• Food Lion (deli), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99

• Food Lion (market), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 98

• Food Lion (produce), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 98.5

• K&W Cafeteria, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5

• Pizza Hut, 7802 Fairview Road – 90.5

• Tavern 51, 8700 Pinveille-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 95

28270

• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5

• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 96.5

28277

• B. Good, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5

• Be’s Noodles & Banh Mi, 11308 N. Community House Road – 94

• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 9720 Rea Road – 96

• Harris Teeter (produce), 9720 Rea Road – 95.5

• Jade Villa Asian Bistro, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5

• Lorenzo’s Pizzeria/Scoopers, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 97

• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 94.5

• Papa John’s, 11524 Providence Road – 94

• Target Food Avenue, 7860 Rea Road – 96

• The Veranda at Ballantyne Resort, 10100 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96

• Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 93