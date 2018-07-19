CPCC Summer Theatre wraps up with Disney’s ‘Newsies’

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College Summer Theatre will conclude its 2018 season with Disney’s “Newsies,” through July 21 at Halton Theater.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, “Newsies” is the tale of Jack Kelly, a newsboy who dreams of a better life from the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. July 19, 20, 21, as well as 2:30 p.m. July 21, at Dale F. Halton Theater, CPCC Central Campus, 1206 Elizabeth Ave.

Tickets cost $10, $18 and $22. They are available at www.tix.cpcc.edu, the CPCC Box Office, or 704-330-6534.