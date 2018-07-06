Calendar for July 6

July 6
Film Screening
Morrison Regional Library screens the PG-rated film “Coco” for ages 5 to 11. Call 704-416-5400 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.
2 to 4 p.m.; 7015 Morrison Blvd.
Food Trucks
The Food Truck Fridays & Concert Series resumes at Stumptown Park. The event takes place on the second and fourth Fridays of the month through September. Visit www.mat thewsnc.gov for details.
5 to 9 p.m.; 120 S. Trade St., Matthews
Cruise In
Classic Cruisers of Monroe holds a cruise in at Mint Hill Festival shopping center. Call 704-719-6662 for details.
6 to 9 p.m.; 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
Outdoor Music
The Invaders perform at the next Blakeney Summer Concert Series. Visit www.shopblakeney.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; Ardrey Kell and Rea roads
July 6-7
Outdoor Music
Stella Rising performs at the next Music at the Fountain series event at Stonecrest at Piper Glen. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road
July 7
Pet Adoption
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department holds a pet adoption event at SouthPark Mall. The event is held on the first Saturday of the month.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 4400 Sharon Road
Children’s Storytime
Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime, featuring Elise Parsley’s “Neck & Neck” at its Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road), Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place) locations. Visit www.barne sandnoble.com for details.
11 a.m.; Various locations
Aloha Event
Aloha Mint Hill is a fundraiser for a Queen’s Grant Community School fourth-grader battling a rare cancer. The event, held at Queen’s Grant, includes food t rucks, face painting and balloon animals, games, raffles and Polynesian dancing. Admission is free. Visit the Inspired By Damon Facebook page (@gammonstrong) for details.
5 to 9 p.m.; 6400 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
Outdoor Music
Matt Walsh Band performs at the next Blakeney Summer Concert Series. Visit www.shopblakeney.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; Ardrey Kell and Rea roads
July 7-8
Music Festival
Greenroom Entertainment presents The Throwback Reunion, a two-day festival celebrating 50 years of culture at Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall. Performers include The Whispers, The Bar Kays, Lakeside, Emotions, Peaches & Herb, Loose Ends, Ronnie Laws and Jean Carn. Jimmie Walker and Shucky Ducky will serve as hosts. The event is held 4 to 10 p.m. July 7 and 3 to 9 p.m. July 8. Find the event on www.eventbrite.com for tickets, which range from $20 to $40 for each day.
4 to 10 p.m.; 4400 Sharon Road
July 8
Author Event
Karma Wilson and Matt Myers talk about their children’s book, “A Dog Named Doug,” at Park Road Books. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details about the event.
2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road
Author Signing
Joshua Pollock signs copies of his book, “The Heartfulness Way: Heart-Based Meditations for Spiritual Transformation” at Barnes & Noble’s Arboretum location. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com for details.
4 p.m.; 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road
July 10
Children’s Storytime
Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime featuring Tom Angleberger’s “The Princess and the Pit Stop” at its Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road), Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place) locations. Visit www.barnesandno ble.com for details.
11 a.m.; Various locations
Financial Literacy
Sharonview Federal Credit Union holds a financial literacy course, Teens and Money on the Road to Financial Success, at South County Regional Library. Register in advance. Call 704-416-6600 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.
6 to 7 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road
July 11
Video Gaming
Morrison Regional Library presents Learn, Connect, Play: Video Gaming. The Nintendo Switch will be available. Call 704-416-5400 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.
2 to 4 p.m.; 7015 Morrison Blvd.
Woodland Wildlife
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library presents Woodland Wildlife for rising first through fifth-graders at South County Regional Library. Register in advance. Call 704-416-6600 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.
3 to 4 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road
Ribbon Cutting
Toasted Coffee, Eats & Treats celebrates its membership in the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Call 704-289-4567 or www.unioncounty coc.com for details.
4 to 4:30 p.m.; 318 E. S. Main St., Waxhaw
Author Event
Cinelle Barnes talks about her latest book, “Monsoon Mansion,” at Park Road Books. Visit www.park roadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.
7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road
Pro Soccer
Charlotte Independence plays the Nashville SC in United Soccer League action at Matthews Sportsplex. Ticket prices vary. Visit www.charlotteindependence.com for details.
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; 1505 Tank Town Road, Matthews
July 12
Author Signing
Robert Beatty will sign copies of his new book, “Willa of the Wood” at Barnes & Noble’s Arboretum location. Buy the book to get a wristband for the event. Call 704-341-9365 or visit www.barnesandnoble.com for details.
6 p.m.; 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road
Mystery Readers
The Mystery Readers Book Club at South County Regional Library discuss Attica Locke’s “Bluebird, Bluebird” at its next meeting. Call 704-416-6600 or visit www.cmli brary.org for details.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road
Music Bingo
Temple Mojo remixes the classic game of bingo by allowing patrons to fill up cards by identifying snippets of songs. The taproom hosts the event, dubbed Mingo, every Thursday, except the first one of the month. Call 704-246-8196 for details.
7 p.m.; 195 N. Trade St., Matthews
Music Bingo
Top Shelf Promotions presents Music Bingo at CharBar No. 7. Visit www.charbar7.com for details.
7 to 9 p.m.; 3118 Fincher Farm Road, Matthews
July 13
Live Music
Red Dirt Revival performs at the Town of Pineville’s Rockin’ & Reelin’ at Lake Park. There will be pre-show entertainment, inflatables and food trucks. Visit www.pinevillenc.gov for details.
7 p.m.; 1000 Johnston Drive, Pineville
Outdoor Music
Leslie and Friends performs at the next Blakeney Summer Concert Series. Visit www.shopblakeney.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; Ardrey Kell and Rea roads
July 13-14
Outdoor Music
Brubakers performs at the next Music at the Fountain series event at Stonecrest at Piper Glen. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road
July 14
Rhizome Sale
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Iris Society holds its annual rhizome sale at The Greenery shed at the Charlotte Regional Market. The sale will include a variety of irises, including tall-bearded and rebloomers. The public is invited to come and learn more about irises and how to care for them. The sale will continue all day. Demonstrations for proper planting will be held throughout the day, starting at 9:30 a.m.
8:30 a.m.; 1801 Yorkmont Road
July 14
Author Event
Alex Wiltberger talks about her latest book, “Ninja Potty Break,” at Park Road Books. Visit www.park roadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road
Outdoor Music
Calvin Edwards Trio performs at the next Blakeney Summer Concert Series. Visit www.shopblakeney.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; Ardrey Kell and Rea roads
Outdoor Music
Leslie and Friends performs at the next Music on the Green series at Promenade at Providence. Visit www.promenadeonprovidence.com for details.
7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road
July 26
Veterans Coffee
Veterans are invited to enjoy coffee and camaraderie at Waxhaw Baptist Church. The Veterans Coffee House program convenes on the fourth Thursday of the month, except November. It starts with breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. and followed by a guest speaker. Donated door prizes are given away. Call Harry Watkins at 704-774-9509 for details.
9 to 11 a.m.; 8213 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Road, Waxhaw
Ongoing
Heritage Exhibit
The Matthews Heritage Museum showcases tools used in our lifetime that have become obsolete in its latest exhibit, “Widgets and Thing-a-ma-Jigs, Part Three: An Exhibit of the Mostly Forgotten.” The exhibit takes place Thursdays to Saturdays through Sept. 1. A small admission fee is charged. Children under 10 get in free. The first Saturday of every month is free for all. The museum will be free to all active military personnel and their families through Labor Day. Call 704-708-4996 or visit www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org for details.
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 232 N. Trade St., Matthews
Leave a Reply