Calendar for July 6

July 6

Film Screening

Morrison Regional Library screens the PG-rated film “Coco” for ages 5 to 11. Call 704-416-5400 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 7015 Morrison Blvd.

Food Trucks

The Food Truck Fridays & Concert Series resumes at Stumptown Park. The event takes place on the second and fourth Fridays of the month through September. Visit www.mat thewsnc.gov for details.

5 to 9 p.m.; 120 S. Trade St., Matthews

Cruise In

Classic Cruisers of Monroe holds a cruise in at Mint Hill Festival shopping center. Call 704-719-6662 for details.

6 to 9 p.m.; 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

Outdoor Music

The Invaders perform at the next Blakeney Summer Concert Series. Visit www.shopblakeney.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; Ardrey Kell and Rea roads

July 6-7

Outdoor Music

Stella Rising performs at the next Music at the Fountain series event at Stonecrest at Piper Glen. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road

July 7

Pet Adoption

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department holds a pet adoption event at SouthPark Mall. The event is held on the first Saturday of the month.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 4400 Sharon Road

Children’s Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime, featuring Elise Parsley’s “Neck & Neck” at its Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road), Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place) locations. Visit www.barne sandnoble.com for details.

11 a.m.; Various locations

Aloha Event

Aloha Mint Hill is a fundraiser for a Queen’s Grant Community School fourth-grader battling a rare cancer. The event, held at Queen’s Grant, includes food t rucks, face painting and balloon animals, games, raffles and Polynesian dancing. Admission is free. Visit the Inspired By Damon Facebook page (@gammonstrong) for details.

5 to 9 p.m.; 6400 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

Outdoor Music

Matt Walsh Band performs at the next Blakeney Summer Concert Series. Visit www.shopblakeney.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; Ardrey Kell and Rea roads

July 7-8

Music Festival

Greenroom Entertainment presents The Throwback Reunion, a two-day festival celebrating 50 years of culture at Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall. Performers include The Whispers, The Bar Kays, Lakeside, Emotions, Peaches & Herb, Loose Ends, Ronnie Laws and Jean Carn. Jimmie Walker and Shucky Ducky will serve as hosts. The event is held 4 to 10 p.m. July 7 and 3 to 9 p.m. July 8. Find the event on www.eventbrite.com for tickets, which range from $20 to $40 for each day.

4 to 10 p.m.; 4400 Sharon Road

July 8

Author Event

Karma Wilson and Matt Myers talk about their children’s book, “A Dog Named Doug,” at Park Road Books. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details about the event.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Author Signing

Joshua Pollock signs copies of his book, “The Heartfulness Way: Heart-Based Meditations for Spiritual Transformation” at Barnes & Noble’s Arboretum location. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com for details.

4 p.m.; 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road

July 10

Children’s Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime featuring Tom Angleberger’s “The Princess and the Pit Stop” at its Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road), Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place) locations. Visit www.barnesandno ble.com for details.

11 a.m.; Various locations

Financial Literacy

Sharonview Federal Credit Union holds a financial literacy course, Teens and Money on the Road to Financial Success, at South County Regional Library. Register in advance. Call 704-416-6600 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.

6 to 7 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

July 11

Video Gaming

Morrison Regional Library presents Learn, Connect, Play: Video Gaming. The Nintendo Switch will be available. Call 704-416-5400 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 7015 Morrison Blvd.

Woodland Wildlife

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library presents Woodland Wildlife for rising first through fifth-graders at South County Regional Library. Register in advance. Call 704-416-6600 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.

3 to 4 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Ribbon Cutting

Toasted Coffee, Eats & Treats celebrates its membership in the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Call 704-289-4567 or www.unioncounty coc.com for details.

4 to 4:30 p.m.; 318 E. S. Main St., Waxhaw

Author Event

Cinelle Barnes talks about her latest book, “Monsoon Mansion,” at Park Road Books. Visit www.park roadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Pro Soccer

Charlotte Independence plays the Nashville SC in United Soccer League action at Matthews Sportsplex. Ticket prices vary. Visit www.charlotteindependence.com for details.

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; 1505 Tank Town Road, Matthews

July 12

Author Signing

Robert Beatty will sign copies of his new book, “Willa of the Wood” at Barnes & Noble’s Arboretum location. Buy the book to get a wristband for the event. Call 704-341-9365 or visit www.barnesandnoble.com for details.

6 p.m.; 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road

Mystery Readers

The Mystery Readers Book Club at South County Regional Library discuss Attica Locke’s “Bluebird, Bluebird” at its next meeting. Call 704-416-6600 or visit www.cmli brary.org for details.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Music Bingo

Temple Mojo remixes the classic game of bingo by allowing patrons to fill up cards by identifying snippets of songs. The taproom hosts the event, dubbed Mingo, every Thursday, except the first one of the month. Call 704-246-8196 for details.

7 p.m.; 195 N. Trade St., Matthews

Music Bingo

Top Shelf Promotions presents Music Bingo at CharBar No. 7. Visit www.charbar7.com for details.

7 to 9 p.m.; 3118 Fincher Farm Road, Matthews

July 13

Live Music

Red Dirt Revival performs at the Town of Pineville’s Rockin’ & Reelin’ at Lake Park. There will be pre-show entertainment, inflatables and food trucks. Visit www.pinevillenc.gov for details.

7 p.m.; 1000 Johnston Drive, Pineville

Outdoor Music

Leslie and Friends performs at the next Blakeney Summer Concert Series. Visit www.shopblakeney.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; Ardrey Kell and Rea roads

July 13-14

Outdoor Music

Brubakers performs at the next Music at the Fountain series event at Stonecrest at Piper Glen. Visit www.shopstonecrest.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 7832 Rea Road

July 14

Rhizome Sale

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Iris Society holds its annual rhizome sale at The Greenery shed at the Charlotte Regional Market. The sale will include a variety of irises, including tall-bearded and rebloomers. The public is invited to come and learn more about irises and how to care for them. The sale will continue all day. Demonstrations for proper planting will be held throughout the day, starting at 9:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.; 1801 Yorkmont Road

July 14

Author Event

Alex Wiltberger talks about her latest book, “Ninja Potty Break,” at Park Road Books. Visit www.park roadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Outdoor Music

Calvin Edwards Trio performs at the next Blakeney Summer Concert Series. Visit www.shopblakeney.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; Ardrey Kell and Rea roads

Outdoor Music

Leslie and Friends performs at the next Music on the Green series at Promenade at Providence. Visit www.promenadeonprovidence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

July 26

Veterans Coffee

Veterans are invited to enjoy coffee and camaraderie at Waxhaw Baptist Church. The Veterans Coffee House program convenes on the fourth Thursday of the month, except November. It starts with breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. and followed by a guest speaker. Donated door prizes are given away. Call Harry Watkins at 704-774-9509 for details.

9 to 11 a.m.; 8213 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Road, Waxhaw

Ongoing

Heritage Exhibit

The Matthews Heritage Museum showcases tools used in our lifetime that have become obsolete in its latest exhibit, “Widgets and Thing-a-ma-Jigs, Part Three: An Exhibit of the Mostly Forgotten.” The exhibit takes place Thursdays to Saturdays through Sept. 1. A small admission fee is charged. Children under 10 get in free. The first Saturday of every month is free for all. The museum will be free to all active military personnel and their families through Labor Day. Call 704-708-4996 or visit www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org for details.

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 232 N. Trade St., Matthews