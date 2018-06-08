Taste of Charlotte expected to tickle tongues

CHARLOTTE – Thousands of people are expected to flood Uptown Charlotte this weekend for the 20th annual Taste of Charlotte.

The festival takes place 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 8 and 9, as well as 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 10, along Tryon Street, from Stonewall to 5th streets. Admission is free, but festival-goers need to use festival coins (from booths along Tryon Street) to enjoy food samples and drinks.

Organizers have shared what festival-goers can expect to see this weekend.

Food

More than 100 menu items will be available to sample from Charlotte restaurants. Some of the restaurants include City Barbeque, McCormick @ Schmick’s, Aroma Indian Cuisine, Caribbean Hut and Libations Kitchen & Bar.

Music

Local and regional bands will play 1980s, 1990s, pop, rock and country music. Some of the bands include Randy Franklin & The Sardines, Woodie & the String Pullers, 7 Days Band, Carolina Keller Band and Party of 6.

Alcohol

Visits to the Tavern at the Taste and Wine Cellar booths will offer a variety of beer and wine. Ravage Wines will man the Wine Cellar on the corner of MLK Boulevard and Tryon Street. Tavern at the Taste will serve up Corona Light at Tryon and Fourth streets.

Cooking kitchen

Challenge Butter Cooking Kitchen prepare recipes onsite throughout the weekend. You can watch them cook and try samples. Participants include Chef Fat Brian, On the Border, Libations Kitchen & Bar and City Barbeque.