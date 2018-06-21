Restaurants donating proceeds to school program

CHARLOTTE – Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg will hold its 18th annual Dine Out For Kids on June 19.

The community-wide event offers area restaurants and their patrons the opportunity to support public education and help economically disadvantaged students to succeed in school and achieve in life.

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of the day’s sales June 19 to Communities In Schools.

Among the 84 participating restaurants are Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar (Ballantyne and Dilworth), BRAVO! Cucina Italiana (Blakeney), Brixx Wood Fired Pizza (Blakeney, Dilworth and Foxcroft), Burger 21, Dogwood Southern Table & Bar, Eddie’s Place, Five Guys Burgers and Fries (Arboretum, Galleria Blvd and SouthPark Mall), Harper’s Restaurant (Carolina Place Mall and SouthPark), Midwood Smokehouse (Ballantyne, Park Road Shopping Center), Nothing but Noodles (Stonecrest), Paco’s Tacos and Tequila, Reid’s Fine Foods (Myers Park and SouthPark Mal), Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q (Arboretum and Tyvola Road), The Porter’s House, TRUE Crafted Pizza, Upstream, Village Tavern, Which Wich (Park Towne Village) and YAFO Kitchen.

“This is such an easy way for anyone in the community to support the students and schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who need us most,” said May Johnston, marketing director for Communities In Schools. “With numerous restaurant locations across the city to dine, there’s plenty of choice to fit every appetite and budget.”

Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg provides case management services to 6,000-plus students annually in 46 Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools with students who have some of the greatest needs but the fewest resources.

CIS supports an additional 27,000 students annually through school-based programming and volunteer-resource coordination.

Visit www.cischarlotte.org for a complete list of participating restaurants.