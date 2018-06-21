‘Kim Possible’ actress has ties to region

CHARLOTTE – Sadie Stanley, a 16-year-old native of Columbia, S.C., has been cast in the lead role in Disney Channel’s live-action original movie, “Kim Possible.”

Stanley, who is a graduate of John Casablancas Centers in Charlotte, landed the role of movie’s protagonist in her first-ever audition. She will star alongside Sean Giambrone of ABC’s hit comedy “The Goldbergs” as Ron Stoppable.

Others tied to the project include Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Todd Stashwick (“12 Monkees”)

The movie, which was announced in February, will go into production this summer. It is scheduled to debut in 2019.

Sadie has been involved in theater nearly her entire life, joining school plays, community theater, musicals and other acting opportunities.

“I knew I wanted to do this for the rest of my life, but I wasn’t really sure how to get started at first,” Stanley said in one of her YouTube videos. “I did a lot of research and looked for local agencies. I found one in Charlotte called John Casablancas/Model Talent Management.”

After going to an open casting call, Sadie took classes with the agency, learning how to act, perform monologues, walk the runway and other topics related to the entertainment industry.

After graduating from the John Casablancas program, Sadie was invited by Model and Talent Management to attend the MB Expo convention in Dallas. She not only performed in front of scouting agents, but also met her manager, Taylor Bright, at the end of the five-day convention.

“After that, everything started to snowball,” Sadie said.

