Dining scores for June 29

The county inspected these restaurants June 15 to 21:
28209
• Jet’s Pizza, 1607 Montford Drive – 90.5
• Lai Lai Express, 1607 E. Montford Drive – 94
• Rock Salt, 512 Brandywine Road – 93
28210
• Cherry House Restaurant II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 92
• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 94
28211
• Carolina Commercial Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
• Chick Off the Block, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• Chick-fil-A, 4431 Randolph Road – 96
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 96
• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 97.5
• The Improper Pig, 4422 Colwick Road – 96
• Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 92
• Mandarin Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 93.5
• Mi Barrios Halal Food Carts Fish & Chips, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Namastay Kitchen & Hangout, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 90
• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 90
• Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 96.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 93.5
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 94.5
• Value Mart (Krispy Krunchy Chicken), 1116 McAlway Road – 97
• Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95
28226
• Carmel Place, 5512 Carmel Road – 96.5
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• KFC, 8800 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Outback Steakhouse, 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
28277
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 94.5
• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 90
• Cherry Blossom, 8206 Providence Road – 94
• Jamba Juice, 6432 Rea Road – 96.5
• Lotus Café, 8610 Camfield Street – 90.5
• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 96
• Pio Pio Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5
• Smoothie King, 9405 Bryant Farms Road – 94.5
• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5
• Tropical Smoothie Café, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98.5
• Wendy’s, 7712 Rea Road – 94
• Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96
