Dining scores for June 29

Dining scores for June 29

The county inspected these restaurants June 15 to 21:

28209

• Jet’s Pizza, 1607 Montford Drive – 90.5

• Lai Lai Express, 1607 E. Montford Drive – 94

• Rock Salt, 512 Brandywine Road – 93

28210

• Cherry House Restaurant II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 92

• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 94

28211

• Carolina Commercial Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95

• Chick Off the Block, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5

• Chick-fil-A, 4431 Randolph Road – 96

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 96

• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 97.5

• The Improper Pig, 4422 Colwick Road – 96

• Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 92

• Mandarin Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 93.5

• Mi Barrios Halal Food Carts Fish & Chips, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• Namastay Kitchen & Hangout, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 90

• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 90

• Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 96.5

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 93.5

• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 94.5

• Value Mart (Krispy Krunchy Chicken), 1116 McAlway Road – 97

• Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95

28226

• Carmel Place, 5512 Carmel Road –  96.5

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• KFC, 8800 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5

• Outback Steakhouse, 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

28277

• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 94.5

• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 90

• Cherry Blossom, 8206 Providence Road – 94

• Jamba Juice, 6432 Rea Road – 96.5

• Lotus Café, 8610 Camfield Street – 90.5

• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 96

• Pio Pio Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5

• Smoothie King, 9405 Bryant Farms Road – 94.5

• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5

• Tropical Smoothie Café, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98.5

• Wendy’s, 7712 Rea Road – 94

• Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96

