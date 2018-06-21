Bank exec relieves stress through artwork

by Lee Noles

Some artists may try and take a darker approach when creating their pieces. Raj Kumar’s style for his award-winning artwork reflects who he is.

“The bright colors show my happiness,” Kumar said. “I think the colors you use show the state of your mind.”

Kumar is now taking his enjoyment of art, which grew as a young child in India, and passing it to the next generation through an art competition he developed for children between the ages of 4 and 17. The first event was held in Concord last month with 88 young artists.

“I don’t want my knowledge to only stay just with me,” Kumar said. “I want to take it more out there and not just help me … It also motivates the small children as well. I see it as a way to give back.”

Kumar’s passion for art started in his hometown Ranchi in the state of Jharkhand in India more than 30 years ago. Initially painting in elementary school, Kumar progressed through his early teens and eventually grew to win several local art contests when he was in high school. When it came time to decide on a career in 1996, however, Kumar put aside his paint and brushes, entering instead into an engineering program at a university in India.

“It just wasn’t what people went after around there,” Kumar said of being a professional artist. “I was too young to make that kind of decision. I never thought of art as a career. So, I took the engineering.”

Kumar is now a vice president for Bank of America. He’s married with two children, living in Harrisburg, a small community on the outskirts of Charlotte in Cabarrus County. He’s happy, but a few years ago the pressure of his job and life had him feeling the pull of the artistic side he left behind in his home country. Kumar again grabbed the brushes to paint, while promising himself he would never put them down.

“It’s a stress buster,” Kumar said of painting. “It also gives me an opportunity to meet people and when you work in the corporate world, you are around the same people, but art busts that door open for me to meet different people.”

Initially, Kumar started painting by using a palate and knife which lends to more impressionistic qualities that are made by heavy strokes. He has since moved to 3D shapes to create his paintings by using recycled materials, such as twigs or eggshells. He even used a hairdryer to blow paint across a canvas to create the mane of a horse, which won him first prize for an online competition.

“It gives a different dimension than the painting. It’s catchy and interesting rather than just using the paint,” Kumar said of using different materials. “Because with paint people may spend a moment looking at it. But if you do that something that is eye-catching, they may stay longer.”

Another area which has influenced Kumar has been the places he has lived, which included the United Kingdom and Uruguay in addition to the United States and India.

“The different places and the different cultures I have seen will always be in the back of my mind.” Kumar said. “Ten years ago, we didn’t use the camera as much as we used our memory. The culture and places I have been to have certainly influenced me.”

People who view his artwork spurs Kumar to keep creating. At first, he mainly did art at his home and never had it out for public viewing. He eventually changed his mind when he went to studios and art walks around the area and saw what other people were doing.

His passion for art also has Kumar working with children. Kumar said he enjoys when his 6-year-old son talks about art with him.

To view Kumar’s artwork, visit www.rajart works.com.