Teen auditions for Janet Jackson tour

CHARLOTTE – Janet Jackson recently auditioned dancers in an open call for the first time in more than a decade.

Thousands of dancers, including 15-year-old Charlotte resident Carrington “CMarie” Lue-Hing, submitted videos or auditioned live for a place on Jackson’s four-month North American “State of the World” tour.

CMarie began her dance training at age 3 with BB Dance Productions owned by Veronica Badgett Perry. She has earned hundreds of dance awards.

For her 30-second audition video, “CMarie” paid tribute to Jackson by dancing alongside her music video “Scream.”

“I have always loved Janet’s music,” Cmarie said. “When my mother took me to her concert last December she gave me energy. Not only is she a singer and an incredible dancer, she’s an actress – a true artist. Through her song and stage work with her dancers, she tells a story.”

CMarie is an honors student and freshman at Northwest School of the Arts.