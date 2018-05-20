Smith’s book focuses on dancing duck

CHARLOTTE – Candace Smith, of Charlotte, has released her first children’s book, “Bathtime Dance,” published by Warren Publishing.



Dance along with little duck as he learns the bathtime dance after a long day. Sock and shoes, shirt and pants…everybody’s doing the bathtime dance in this colorful book illustrated by Lucy Barnard.

Smith was born and raised in Columbia, S.C. For as long as Smith can remember, she has always had a passion for writing.

“Bathtime Dance” is available for purchase in paperback at www.warrenpublishing.net and www.Amazon.com.

