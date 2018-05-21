Opera Carolina presents eco-friendly fashion show fundraiser

CHARLOTTE – Opera Carolina is hosting a fashion show fundraiser June 16 at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art to raise money for its upcoming international showcase invitations with Opera Recycles.

The fashion show will include couture gowns designed by local artists that were featured during New York Fashion Week 2017.

The fundraiser, Paper Dreams, begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour crafted by CrownTown Collective. The fashion show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50 to $200. Visit www.operarecycles.org for details.

Proceeds support Opera Recycles artists and the upcoming preparation for its 2018-19 showcase invitations. Opera Recycles has received invitations to showcase its collection in Milan, Paris, Los Angeles, New York and Charleston Fashion Week.

“This is an incredible honor to be selected to showcase at a Fashion Show of this Caliber, not only for Opera Recycles and our designers but also to represent the city of Charlotte,” said Megan Miller, marketing director of Opera Carolina and founder of Opera Recycles. “We are creating a recyclables revolution where art meets fashion on the runway.”

More than 15,500 pieces of marketing materials have been converted into fashion pieces in the three years since Opera Recycles launched.