Greenway provides backdrop for summer concerts

FORT MILL – The sixth annual Greenway Summer Concert Series features 13 concerts from June to August at the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

“Averaging 1,00 attendees, the weekly concerts provide the perfect backdrop for families and friends to enjoy good music in a beautiful natural setting,” said Mina McLean MacDonald, community events coordinator.

The lineup includes Next Level (June 7), Colby Dietz Band (June 14), Horsefly (June 21), Onceblind (June 28), Sulked Band (July 5), Jazz Revolution (July 12), Chunky Daddy (July 19), Diamonds & Whiskey (July 26), Mr. Nigel and Friends (Aug. 2), Party Parrot Band (Aug. 9), Triple Play (Aug. 16), Todd Johnson & the Revolvers (Aug. 23) and Fantasy (Aug. 30).

Concerts start at 6:30 p.m. in the Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Each concert is free for Greenway members and $5 for others. Event parking costs $5.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase at food trucks. No glass or outside alcohol will be allowed. Well behaved dogs on six-foot leashes are welcome to attend.

Call 803-547-4575 for details.