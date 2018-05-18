Countdown to Summer includes parrots, Christian rock

CHARLOTTE – Some fast-talking, whistling, colorful rescues will serve as the guests of honor for Countdown to Summer III.

Living Savior Lutheran Church invites the community to meet the residents of Companion Parrots Rehomed, a nonprofit rescue organization housed inside Parrot University in Pineville.

Then sit under a shady tent or tree, enjoy free hamburgers or hot dogs and enjoy music by four local groups, including Tattered Remnants, a contemporary Christian praise band that will rock the neighborhood with popular Christian songs.

Three other musical groups will perform on the church’s front patio.

The Donovan Family will kick off the music, with gospel, 1970s rock and folk and some of today’s hits, followed by musicians from Trinity Episcopal School and the Sterling Sensations chorus from Sterling Elementary School.

“Countdown started out three years ago as a way of saying hello to all our neighbors, especially those with children,” Pastor Angela Powell said. “But it has taken on a life of its own, becoming an event for adults just as much as the kids.”

The event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at Living Saviour Lutheran Church, 6817 Carmel Road.

Other highlights include:

• Alex, the trick dog who also visits local libraries and retirement/nursing centers with his human, Dorothy Wiland. Kids can braid their own tug toy to take home.

• A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer with her cruiser; two CMPD Citizen on Patrol volunteers and their car; a big Charlotte Fire Department truck, with a crew of firefighters; and possibly paramedics with their MEDIC truck.

• A huge bounce house, sponsored by Living Saviour Preschool, and a host of games for all ages, from water guns and zing-bow archery to penny drop, ring toss and cornhole. Win tickets for playing games and turn them in for prizes.

Visit www.livingsaviourlc.org for details.