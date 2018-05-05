Art finalists include Providence Day student

CHARLOTTE – Congressman Robert Pittenger (NC-9) announced finalists in the 2018 Congressional Art Competition, which included a student at a Providence Day School.

Avery Nelson, a freshman, was among six finalists for her graphite art, “The Lost Loggerhead.”

Artwork by Nelson and two others were selected as finalists with input from the community via a competition on Congressman Pittenger’s Facebook page. Nearly 40,000 people viewed the artwork.

The winning entry will be announced May 7, earning a spot in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.

Visit www.Facebook.com/CongressmanPittenger to view finalists.