Ardrey Kell leads area schools in Blumey Awards

by Frances Hill

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” won top honors at the 2018 Blumenthal Performing Arts Blumey Awards on May 20 and was named the Wells Fargo Best Musical (for budgets over $10,000).

“To say I’m proud of this show and the hard work of all involved is an understatement,” Director Brian Seagroves said, “and to be recognized as Best Musical Tier 2 for the second time in four years is quite an accomplishment.”

Seagroves said he couldn’t have asked for a better cast, crew, pit, parents, administration and directing team. He is overjoyed by the collective effort and support of the school community.

The best part?

“Simply being able to tell a beautiful and moving story,” Seagroves said.

In addition to Best Musical, Ardrey Kell received two other awards.

John Parker Demos won the Blumey Award for Best Featured Performer for his role as Clopin Troullifou. Demos said he thought he heard a different name when it was first announced that he won.

“I remember walking across the stage and waiting for someone to tell me it was a mistake, but it wasn’t,” he said.

Winning a Blumey is a dream come true for Demos. He is thankful for all the opportunities he’s been given at Ardrey Kell.

Sophie Feher, the department’s student artist who does everything from paint sets to program and poster design and also landed a role in Hunchback this year, was the winner of the Gordon Hay Performing Arts Scholarship.

“I never thought doodling in my sketchbook would have led to something this incredible,” Feher said. “Mr. Gabbard and Mr. Seagroves always pushed me to be the best I could be, and I’ll never forget that.”

The Blumey Awards’ mission is to recognize, reward, and encourage talent and achievement in musical theater among high schools in the greater Charlotte area. Forty-six schools competed in this year’s program.

Latin student wins Best Actor

Ethan Holtzman, of Charlotte Latin School, won Best Actor for his portrayal of the baker in “Into the Woods.”

He will receive an all-expenses-paid trip and weeklong stay in New York City where he’ll train and compete with other regional winners in the National High School Musical Theater Awards on June 25.