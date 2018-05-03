600 Festival returns with regional event lineup

CHARLOTTE – The 600 Festival Association is offering a month’s worth of entertainment as NASCAR returns to the region for the All-Star Race on May 19 and Coca-Cola 600 on May 27.

Highlights include a family-friendly movie, vegetable race, colorful parade of NASCAR big rigs, go-kart race pitting NASCAR stars and live music. Events are scheduled in Concord, Kannapolis and Mooresville.

The festival hits high gear when Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola begins May 24 in uptown Charlotte for three days of music, food, games, autographs and interactive displays.

The Mello Yello stage, at the corner of Stonewall Street and Tryon Street, features free concerts, including Howard Hewett on May 24, Gump Fiction on May 25 and Chairmen of the Board on May 26

The Coca-Cola stage in Romare Bearden Park features the likes of Judah & the Lion on May 24, Chase Rice and Easton Corbin on May 25 and Dustin Lynch and Brett Young on May 26. Buy tickets for these concerts at www.600festival.com.