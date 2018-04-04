Two-day workshop focuses on perspective

CHARLOTTE – Clinton Corbett will lead a two-day workshop on understanding and applying perspective in art through the Charlotte Fine Art Gallery.

Engaging exercises will help students understand how they can apply the principles of perspective in the creation of their art and the exercises give students the opportunity to explore their creative imagination.

The workshop takes place noon to 5 p.m. May 19 and 20 at the gallery, located at 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road. Advance registration is required. The workshop costs $200.

Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com for details.