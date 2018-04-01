‘Trading Spaces’ comes to SouthPark mall

CHARLOTTE – “Trading Spaces” designer Laurie Smith and carpenter Carter Oosterhouse will visit SouthPark mall April 7 ­– the same day the TLC hit series returns to television after a 10-year hiatus.

The “Trading Spaces” experience will include a chance to design a room, learn how-to design secrets and share photos of iconic designs. Kids can participate in a fun design.

A radio DJ from WKQC, K104.7 will spin music all day.

The event takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7 near the kids play area and dining pavilion at SouthPark mall, 4400 Sharon Road.