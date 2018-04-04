Spa offers couple’s reflexology workshop

CHARLOTTE – The Spa at Ballantyne’s massage therapists will offer techniques to work with various pressure points and areas on the feet to provide a relaxing balance throughout the body.

Participants will get to practice techniques while enjoying sparkling wine, mini desserts, cheese and fruit.

The couple’s reflexology workshop takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays, April 22 to May 6 at the hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. It costs $250 per couple.

Reservations are required. Call 704-248-4141 for details.