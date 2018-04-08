Repticon attracts critters and the people who love them

CONCORD – Repticon is crawling back to the region with a mixture of vendors, breeders and educators.
The event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores.
Guests can shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders and small exotic animals. Herpetology experts will lead seminars on various animal-related topics.
The show takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. Tickets at the door cost $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and free for children under 5. VIP and advance tickets are available at www.repticon.com/north-carolina/charlotte/.
