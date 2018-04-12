Renaissance Patisserie opens SouthPark location

CHARLOTTE – Renaissance Patisserie has opened an artisanal French bakery in SouthPark’s Specialty Shops shopping center.

The location will not only serve French pastries, croissants, breads and macarons, but also an expanded sit-down menu offering bistro fare, such as entrée salads, savory croissant sandwiches and hearty quiches, all accompanied by fresh green salads, ratatouille or pommes frites.

Available along with the expanded dining selection is an assortment of choice “more than fair trade” coffees, espresso drinks, sodas and refreshing sparkling waters.

In its new location, Renaissance will showcase its recent acquisition of Decadent Designs Bakery of Ballantyne, decorating custom celebration, birthday and wedding cakes onsite in its new open kitchen design.

Chef Sylvain Rivet founded Renaissance Patisserie in 2013 as a farmers market stand. His first restaurant location, at 2809 South Blvd., has won local awards for best pastry shop and croissant.