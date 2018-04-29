Public can vote in Congressional Art Competition

CHARLOTTE – Congressman Robert Pittenger invites the community to help pick finalists in the 2018 Congressional Art Competition.

The public can do this by liking student artwork in the “2018 Congressional Art Competition” album on Pittenger’s Facebook page. The three entries with the most “likes” by noon May 2 will become finalists.

Professional artists will select three more finalists. Pittenger, his staff and local art experts will judge the final round.

First place will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Visit www.Pittenger.House.gov/ArtCompetition for details.