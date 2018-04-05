Novel explores 1960s Winston-Salem

CHARLOTTE – Elaine Neil Orr, an English professor at N.C. State University, has released a new book, “Swimming Between Worlds,” set in the 1960s Winston-Salem.

The book follows Tacker Hart, who left home a high school football hero, having gone on to N.C. State to study architecture. After graduation, he accepts a prestigious assignment in West Africa to help build a university, but is fired and returns to Winston-Salem and manages one of his father’s grocery stores.

The daughter of missionaries, Orr spent parts of her childhood in both Winston-Salem and Nigeria, her memories serving as inspiration for the events of the novel.

The book is a Berkley Trade Paperback Original.

Orr will discuss “Swimming Between Worlds” at 2 p.m. April 14 at Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road.

Call 704-525-9239 or visit www.parkroadbooks.com for details.