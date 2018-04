CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery holds a Girls Night Out event April 20 in which ladies create an acrylic cardinal.

The event, which is for ages 21 and older, takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 20 at 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road. Admission costs $40 and includes supplies and refreshments.

Advance registration is required for Girls Night Out events, held every third Friday of the month.

Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com for details.