Festival celebrates African=American heritage

CHARLOTTE – The sixth annual Charlotte African American Festival is a celebration of the rich heritage and accomplishments of the African-American community.

Special attractions will include a journey through the Underground Railroad with a Harriet Tubman impersonator, The Ashanti Pageant, and The Black History Walk of Fame, which features impersonations of famous African-Americans.

It will include exhibits, musical performances, art, literature, food, dancers, drummers, speakers, vendors, and recognition.

The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 14 and 3 to 9 p.m. April 15 at Blumenthal’s Spirit Square, 345 North College St. Proceeds from the festival will support media and broadcasting programs.

Email charlotteent@yahoo.com or call 704-777-9928 for details.