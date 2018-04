CHARLOTTE – While enjoying afternoon tea at The Ballantyne, enrich your experience by watching local artist Leigh Williams from Awaken Gallery paint.

She’ll work on a piece from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 21 and 25 at the hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Reservations are required for the event, titled Art of Tea, by calling 704-248-4100.