Duckworth’s re-brands Park Road location

CHARLOTTE – Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse has re-opened the location at 4435 Park Road as Duckworth’s Kitchen & Taphouse.

In addition to the name change and interior renovation, Duckworth’s Kitchen has elevated the current menu to offer the customer a new restaurant experience.

A core focus at Duckworth’s Kitchen is the launch of a monthly feature testing concept that is geared towards the guest experience, offering different entrées, ingredients and toppings.

At the end of each meal, feedback is encouraged via iPad survey, with the goal to see what might be added or changed on the restaurant menu.

“We’re on a mission to evolve select items on the Duckworth’s menu,” owner Rob Duckworth said. “With a slightly smaller menu, we’re hoping to execute our core specialties and crowd-favorites better, while also elevating our burger and salad offerings and testing new items never before served.”

The refined menu offers close to 35 items, not including the “Create Your Own Salad” section which has more than 43 ingredients.

Burgers in the new craft burger line feature a proprietary beef blend that can be cooked-to-temperature and other elevated ingredient options.