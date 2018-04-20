Dining scores for April 20

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants April 6 to 12:

Lowest Scores

• Taqueria Rosita, 7741 Colony Road – 90

Violations include: Water cooler was stored in hand sink; several containers and utensils stored clean with minor food debris and sticker residue on them; rice, beans and tamales weren’t held hot enough; salsa, hot dog, ham, pork, ground beef, lingua and steak weren’t marked by date; and sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration.

• The Lodge A Sportsman’s Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way – 90

Violations include: Person in charge wasn’t available; employee didn’t wash hands properly; sink didn’t have hand-washing sign; raw steak stored with pre-cooked meat in cooler; can opener and slicer were soiled with food residue; and two open bags of lettuce weren’t marked by date.

• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy., Pineville – 90

Violations include: Employee touched top of spaghetti with bare hands; employee wiped gloves on shirt and continued food prep; dish machine didn’t reach 160 degrees and containers soiled with sticker debris; microwaved parmesan chicken wasn’t hot enough; three containers of marinara weren’t cooled properly; and meat sauce, spinach, pepperoni and feta cheese not marked by date.

All Scores

28209

• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 96.5

• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 99.5

28211

• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 92

• Mexican Restaurant La Uni-K, 911 N. Wendover Road – 95

• Subway, 901 N. Wendover Road – 93

28226

• Taqueria Rosita, 7741 Colony Road – 90

28270

• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 97.5

• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 95

• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd. – 94.5

28277

• B Good, 7926 Rea Road – 92.5

• Chopt Creative Salad, 8022 Providence Road – 97

• Circle K, 11640 Providence Road – 97.5

• Harris Teeter (market & seafood), 7852 Rea Road – 97

• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 93

• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• McDonald’s, 9710 Rea Road – 94

• Smoothie King, 8022 Providence Road – 97.5

• Subway, 10822 Providence Road – 98.5

• The Lodge A Sportsman’s Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way – 90

28134

• Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96

• Aroma’s Café, 10725 Pineville Road – 91.5

• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99

• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 90

• China Max, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 92.5

• Comfort Suites, 10415 Centrum Pkwy. – 95

• Corner Café/Fish Fare, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 95.5

• Dive N, 109 N. Polk St. – 96

• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 97

• Four Points by Sheraton, 9705 Leitner Drive – 94.5

• Great Wraps, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95.5

• Harper’s Restaurant, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94

• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 98

• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 94

• Monkey Joes, 601 N. Polk St. – 92.5

• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 92

• Starbucks Coffee, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99

• Starbucks Coffee, 9015 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• TLC Wings & Grill, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

• Zafran Kabab Palace, 212 N. Polk St. – 93.5