Dining scores for April 20

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants April 6 to 12:
Lowest Scores
• Taqueria Rosita, 7741 Colony Road – 90
Violations include: Water cooler was stored in hand sink; several containers and utensils stored clean with minor food debris and sticker residue on them; rice, beans and tamales weren’t held hot enough; salsa, hot dog, ham, pork, ground beef, lingua and steak weren’t marked by date; and sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration.
• The Lodge A Sportsman’s Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way – 90
Violations include: Person in charge wasn’t available; employee didn’t wash hands properly; sink didn’t have hand-washing sign; raw steak stored with pre-cooked meat in cooler; can opener and slicer were soiled with food residue; and two open bags of lettuce weren’t marked by date.
• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy., Pineville – 90
Violations include: Employee touched top of spaghetti with bare hands; employee wiped gloves on shirt and continued food prep; dish machine didn’t reach 160 degrees and containers soiled with sticker debris; microwaved parmesan chicken wasn’t hot enough; three containers of marinara weren’t cooled properly; and meat sauce, spinach, pepperoni and feta cheese not marked by date.
All Scores
28209
• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 99.5
28211
• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 92
• Mexican Restaurant La Uni-K, 911 N. Wendover Road – 95
• Subway, 901 N. Wendover Road – 93
28226
• Taqueria Rosita, 7741 Colony Road – 90
28270
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 95
• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd. – 94.5
28277
• B Good, 7926 Rea Road – 92.5
• Chopt Creative Salad, 8022 Providence Road – 97
• Circle K, 11640 Providence Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (market & seafood), 7852 Rea Road – 97
• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 93
• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• McDonald’s, 9710 Rea Road – 94
• Smoothie King, 8022 Providence Road – 97.5
• Subway, 10822 Providence Road – 98.5
• The Lodge A Sportsman’s Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way – 90
28134
• Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96
• Aroma’s Café, 10725 Pineville Road – 91.5
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 90
• China Max, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 92.5
• Comfort Suites, 10415 Centrum Pkwy. – 95
• Corner Café/Fish Fare, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 95.5
• Dive N, 109 N. Polk St. – 96
• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 97
• Four Points by Sheraton, 9705 Leitner Drive – 94.5
• Great Wraps, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95.5
• Harper’s Restaurant, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94
• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 98
• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 94
• Monkey Joes, 601 N. Polk St. – 92.5
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 92
• Starbucks Coffee, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Starbucks Coffee, 9015 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• TLC Wings & Grill, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Zafran Kabab Palace, 212 N. Polk St. – 93.5
