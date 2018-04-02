Beer garden includes live music

CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne invites the community to celebrate NC Beer Month through the Ballantyne Beer Garden.

The hotel will premier its exclusive Cherry Blossom Dubbel, a seasonal brew in partnership with Sugar Creek Brewing Company.

The event includes live music, local beer and delicious food at à la carte pricing.

It takes place noon to 5 p.m. April 15 at south lawn, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. There is no admission.

Call 704-248-4000 or visit www.theballantynehotel.com for details.