Ballet company presents ‘Dancing Princesses’

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Ballet Company will present “The Dancing Princesses,” a family-friendly production about a magical garden and a flower, when picked, turns the person to stone.

Show times are 1 and 4 p.m. May 5 at the Matthews Community Center’s Fullwood Theatre, 100 E. McDowell St. Tickets costs $12 at www.charlottecityballet.org.

The ballet company encourages girls attending the show to dress as princesses. They can meet princesses involved in the production at the Cupcake Café.