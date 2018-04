CHARLOTTE ā€“ Ballantyne Village kicked off its Ballantyne Rocks Music Series on April 25.

Upcoming performances inlcude Stella Rising (May 2), Colby Dobbs (May 9), Dead Man’s Banjo (May 16), Greg Lilley & Co. (May 23) and 77th Street (May 30).

The series will continue 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30 at the shopping center, located at 14825 Ballantyne Village Way. Visit www.BallantyneVillage.com for details.