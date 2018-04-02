Art gallery showcase cityscapes

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery showcases land and cityscapes during its spring show, “Charlotte and Beyond: A Landscape Exhibition.”

2017 Best of Show winner Cathy Esposito will display oil painting in a special studio exhibit.

A reception will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 14.

The gallery, located at 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, opens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, April 3 to 28. The free exhibit is open to all ages.

Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com for details.