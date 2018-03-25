Tour provides one-stop shop for instruments

FREDERICK, Md. – Music & Arts is bringing its Upgrade Your Sound event tour to Charlotte.

The free event invites students, musicians, educators and parents to test drive a very wide assortment of woodwind, brass and string instruments, speak with instrument specialists from major brands, and receive discounts and special financing offers from Music & Arts – under one roof.

“In today’s world, it has become very difficult for teachers and their students to try many different instruments, particularly at one place,” said David Fuhr, vice president of sales, Music & Arts.” The Music & Arts team feels strongly in our mission to help connect students with an instrument to reach their musical dreams. Watching them find that right instrument is an exciting and rewarding experience.”

The Charlotte leg of the tour takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 at 8046 Providence Road.

Register at www.musicarts.com.