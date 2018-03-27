SouthPark to host Stay Sassy, Stay Chic

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark’s personal shopper Suzanne Libfraind and The O Report Publisher Olivia Fortson team up for a “Stay Sassy, Stay Chic,” a fashion seminar for women 50 and older.

Models will show off spring trends from Nordstrom and Dillard’s. Guests will also be treated to lunch from Reid’s Fine Foods and Wine Bar, cupcakes from Nona’s Sweets Bakery Cafe, gift bags and raffle prizes.

The event takes place 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. April 5 at SouthPark (Circle Court in the Luxury Wing), 4400 Sharon Road. Registration is required for the free event.

Register at bit.ly/StaySassySeminar. to attend.