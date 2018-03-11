SouthPark to host ‘Muppet Babies’-themed event

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark will host a Muppet Babies”-themed Disney Junior Play Date event March 24.

Disney Junior’s reimagined “Muppet Babies” chronicles the playroom antics of the young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and Summer Penguin.

The Muppet Babies use their imaginations to embark on countless adventures that take them to the farthest corners of the universe and demonstrate to young viewers the power and potential of imaginative play.

Families will participate in activities including a Color Bingo Game, music and craft projects.

The event takes place 1 to 3 p.m. March 24 in Center Court.

Visit www.simon.com for details.