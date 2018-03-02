Playhouse stays relevant with trendy offerings

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is one of the most popular summer camp providers in the region, because it allows children to perform their favorite scenes and songs from popular movies.

This year’s offerings continue that tradition with classics like “Gone with the Wind” and “Sound of Music,” but also with more recent films screened in theaters.

Here’s a look at five of the most contemporary camp offerings.

Jumanji

While news of a “Jumanji” reboot was initially met with collective groans, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” proved to be a box-office smash, despite debuting one week after “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” This camp takes ideas from the book and movies to bring the game to life.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 9 to 13

Ages: 7-14 years old

Price: $150

Justice League vs. The Avengers

The stakes have gotten so high in the Marvel and DC cinematic universes that the world requires multiple superheroes to unite against cosmic forces. Whether you’re a fan of Black Panther or Wonder Woman, you’ll leave the camp with a better understanding of using superpowers.

When: 9 a.m. to noon June 18 to 22

Ages: 7-12 years old

Price: $150

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The latest billion-dollar film in the “Star Wars” saga is set to be released in DVD, Blue-Ray and Redbox kiosks this month, kicking off the first of what’s sure to be several dozen viewings. This camp gives kids the chance to act out scenes and combat sequences from the movie.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 16 to 20

Ages: 6-10 years old

Price $150

Stranger Things

The Netflix original TV series provided a nostalgic look at horror tropes from the 1980s, while inspiring copycat programming of its own. If your children are fans of Eleven or stoked about demogorgons, then have them hop on their bikes and pedal over to this tubular camp.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 to 10

Ages: 9-17 years old

Price: $150

The Greatest Showman

There are two types of people in this world: those who rave about the soundtrack to “The Greatest Showman” and those who wonder why people keep talking about it months after its release. This is a musical production camp that culminates with a performance on the last day.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 to 13

Ages: 9-17 years old

Price: $300

Want to enroll?

Several more camps, ranging from adventure to musical production, can be found at www.matthewsplayhouse.com.