Opera Carolina presents ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

CHARLOTTE – Opera Carolina continues its 2017-18 season with Mozart’s Classic “The Marriage of Figaro” in an original production and starring internationally acclaimed artists.

The comedy is based on the moments leading up to the marriage of Susanna and Figaro.

The cast is led by two artists from New York’s Metropolitan Opera: Carsten Wittmoser, who plays the Count, and Joseph Barron, who plays his servant. Italian soprano Raffaella di Caprio plays the bride-to-be.

Winston-Salem Symphony’s Music Director Robert Moody leads the production.

Performances start at 2 p.m. April 15, 7:30 p.m. April 19 and 8 p.m. April 21.

Call 704-372-1000 for tickets.