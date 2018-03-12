Movie theater opening March 23

INDIAN LAND – Stone Theatres announced that RedStone 14, a luxury 14-screen stadium theater complex with more than 2,100 seats, will open to the public March 23.

The 55,400-square-foot movie theater, located at 9650 RedStone Drive, is an anchor tenant for the 40-acre retail development at highways 521 and 160.

The theater strives for a fully immersive movie experience with DOLBY ATMOS digital sound technology, BARCO 4K LASER projection in 2D and 3D, luxury club seating and a wall-to-wall screen.

Opening weekend (March 23 to 25) will include free popcorn, games and prizes in the lobby and iHeart Media onsite 4 to 6 p.m. March 24.

Other perks include systems for the hearing and visually impaired, discount promotions, loyalty program and concessions that include Pizzeria Uno, Eisenberg All-Beef Hotdogs and White Castle Burgers.

Visit www.StoneTheatres.com for details.