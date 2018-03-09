Dining scores for March 9

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Feb. 23 to March 1:
Lowest Score
• Fresh Market (deli & cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 88.5
Violations include: Box of raw chicken stored on top of box of raw pork loin; dirty utensils at gelato and coffee area, as well as pizza area; stuffed olives, boiled eggs, coleslaw, deli wraps and brie weren’t held cold enough; brie and cambozola held too long; and cream had no stickers indicating date.
28209
• 1900 Mexican Grill, 5110 Park Road – 97
• Amelies, 4321 Park Road – 98
• American Roadside Burgers, 5821 Fairview Road – 99
• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 94
• Antojitos El Jaral (mobile), 4200 South Blvd. – 98.5
28210
• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 94.5
• Café Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 97.5
• Dean & Deluca, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 97
• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 4724 Sharon Road – 98
• New Tin Tin Buffet, 10215 Park Road – 90
• Smoothie King, 4736 Sharon Road – 97
28211
• Mercury Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Tiger Chow, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93.5
28226
• Babushka’s Pierogi, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93
• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• McAlister Deli, 4130 Carmel Road – 98
• Sonny’s Bar B Q, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 95.5
28270
• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
28277
• Bahn Thai, 12206 Cooper Way – 99
• Bella Fresco Café, 8200 Providence Road – 93
• Brazwells Premium Pub, 11318 N. Community House Road – 92.5
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 95
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 95
• Growler USA, 12206 Copper Way – 94
• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 96.5
• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 98.5
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 96
• Riccio’s Italian Restaurant, 9213 Baybrook Lane – 98
• Taco Bell, 8000 Providence Road – 97.5
• Terrace Café, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 95
• Zoe’s Kitchen, 9848 Rea Road – 96
