Dining scores for March 9

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Feb. 23 to March 1:

Lowest Score

• Fresh Market (deli & cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 88.5

Violations include: Box of raw chicken stored on top of box of raw pork loin; dirty utensils at gelato and coffee area, as well as pizza area; stuffed olives, boiled eggs, coleslaw, deli wraps and brie weren’t held cold enough; brie and cambozola held too long; and cream had no stickers indicating date.

28209

• 1900 Mexican Grill, 5110 Park Road – 97

• Amelies, 4321 Park Road – 98

• American Roadside Burgers, 5821 Fairview Road – 99

• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 94

• Antojitos El Jaral (mobile), 4200 South Blvd. – 98.5

28210

• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 94.5

• Café Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 97.5

• Dean & Deluca, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 97

• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 4724 Sharon Road – 98

• New Tin Tin Buffet, 10215 Park Road – 90

• Smoothie King, 4736 Sharon Road – 97

28211

• Mercury Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96

• Tiger Chow, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93.5

28226

• Babushka’s Pierogi, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93

• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

• McAlister Deli, 4130 Carmel Road – 98

• Sonny’s Bar B Q, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 95.5

28270

• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5

• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 98.5

• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 97.5

28277

• Bahn Thai, 12206 Cooper Way – 99

• Bella Fresco Café, 8200 Providence Road – 93

• Brazwells Premium Pub, 11318 N. Community House Road – 92.5

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 95

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 95

• Growler USA, 12206 Copper Way – 94

• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 96.5

• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 98.5

• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 96

• Riccio’s Italian Restaurant, 9213 Baybrook Lane – 98

• Taco Bell, 8000 Providence Road – 97.5

• Terrace Café, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 95

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 9848 Rea Road – 96